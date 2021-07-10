Pitt County teens think outside the box to support people without homes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Middle and high school students at Koinonia Christian Center thought outside the box by sleeping in one on Friday to show support for those experiencing homelessness in Pitt County.

Teen minister Jermaine Johnson said it took three months to plan the event, which included the movie, “Soul,” and making cardboard tents to sleep in for a night without cellphones or other electronic devices.

“They did this themselves, they came up with the project,” Johnson said. “They raised the money, and they have so much power, they have such a voice and they’re the ones, they are our current generation that can make changes in our community.”

As of January 2020, more than 9,000 people experience homelessness in North Carolina, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“I feel like they go unlooked,” Izayah Horne, 17, said.

Kendra Dixon, 16, echoed Horne.

“People oftentimes feel forgotten, and we just wanted to let them know that they’re not the only ones going through things and that we don’t overlook them, we do see them,” Dixon said.

The teens are among at least 50 others who unplugged from social media for a night to take this message to heart.

“It could have been my parents, it could have been me that was in the same position,” Amelia Sauls, 16, said. “I hope to reflect on being selfless. I really want to grow in that and I feel like this generation could really help in growing in that and learning lessons and just caring about others.”

All proceeds from the movie event will go towards making care packages for the homeless, which Johnson said they plan to work with local shelters and organizations to distribute.

“We’re going to make bags full of just things and essentials, and necessities people need,” Johnson said. “Toothpaste, to socks, to deodorant, things that people need on an everyday basis.”

For parents who support youth, they hope their compassion turns into action.

“Someone that’s willing to help anyone that’s in need,” parent Thremene Murphy said of her 15-year-old daughter participating. “I hope that she understands the importance of homelessness and just seeing how blessed she is.”

