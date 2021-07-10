Advertisement

Non-profit exposes fifth and sixth graders to future careers

Students learn about various different careers
Students learn about various different careers
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership and Development hosted a class for students in the Vocational, Industrial and College Preparatory Academy, otherwise known as VIC Saturday.

Saturday’s session focused on vocational and technical careers. Students volunteered at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Service Unit and visited with EMS and staff from New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Pender Memorial Hospital.

According to the center, for no cost, the VIC Academy provides exposure and career training to fifth and sixth graders who reside in historically marginalized and underserved communities in Bladen, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender and Sampson counties.

Throughout the 12 week training, kids explored various different career fields, underwent training and specialized resources.

“Today’s VIC Academy class was another huge success and the students had an incredible opportunity to utilize service learning through volunteering and also learn about current trends in high demand jobs in the health care industry such as EMT’s, paramedics, and other advanced medical careers. These opportunities were made possible through the many valuable partnerships we have throughout the region.”

Dr. Jimmy T. Tate, President of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development

Mt. Calvary says they are planning to have a similar program for eleventh and twelfth graders in the fall.

