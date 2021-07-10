Advertisement

New Bern police investigating shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

New Bern Police Lt. Donald McInnis said they received a 911 call about a reported gunshot victim in the 200 block of Hunters Landing Drive in New Bern at 11:43 a.m.

The shooting is under investigation and detectives are at the scene processing evidence and conducting interviews, McInnis said.

Officials have not released information about the person who was shot, but anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the New Bern Police Dept.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

