New Bern Police address concerns over golf carts on the road

(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW BERNJ, N.C. (WITN) -Following concerns about golf carts on the roads, the New Bern Police Department is reminding golf cart owners what the laws are.

The police department says in recent weeks, the public has expressed concern regarding the use of golf carts on roadways in some local golfing communities.

In a letter from Chief Patrick Gallagher, he writes, “A golf cart is defined as “a vehicle designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour.” Golf carts cannot be registered as a motor vehicle by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, thus cannot be operated on the streets or highways except for entering the roadway at designated cart path crossings to get from one greenway to another.”

Chief Gallagher says it is the department’s intent to educate golf cart owners and operators of the laws and to keep everyone safe.

