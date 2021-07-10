Man arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Kitty Hawk kills one, injures others

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A Jarvisburg man was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitty Hawk on Thursday killed one driver and injured four others.

Billy Ray Turner, 20, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving and running a red light.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department said Turner was driving a commercial tanker truck in the area of US 158 and Kitty Hawk Road on July 1.

“According to eyewitnesses and videos obtained by the Kitty Hawk Police Department, Turner was traveling northbound on US 158, drove around multiple vehicles, ran the red light at the intersection, and struck a vehicle turning left onto US 158 from the area of the post office,” police said. “Turner’s vehicle then fell onto its left side and struck six stopped southbound vehicles.”

The four drivers who were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital were treated for non-life threatening injuries while the additional driver that got hurt was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where they later died.

Turner was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

