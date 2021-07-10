Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Barrett & Adedus McNair
One man arrested, another wanted for Pitt County robbery
Dontae Sharpe speaks at a rally in Raleigh calling on Governor Roy Cooper to pardon him in a...
Rally calls on Gov. Cooper to pardon Dontae Sharpe in Greenville murder case
Ashley Velez
Second suspect found guilty in connection to murder of Cove City convenience store worker
Skyy Lynn and Na'Shon Jordan
Two arrested, two remain wanted for Washington County theft
Donald McClanning
Kill Devil Hills man charged with DWI after pedestrian death

Latest News

Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage
8-year-old sets up lemonade stand
8-year-old sets up lemonade stand
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville