Advertisement

Duplin County bridge to temporarily close for repair, resurfacing

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The NC 903 bridge over Interstate 40 will close at 7 a.m. on July 12 until Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., the NCDOT said.

The closure is for a preservation project that includes repairing and resurfacing the bridge deck.

The following detours are suggested for drivers:

· N.C. 903 North: Take ramp to eastbound I-40, take Exit 380, turn left onto West Charity Road and take I-40 West back to N.C. 903.

· N.C. 903 South: Take ramp to westbound I-40, take Exit 369, turn left onto U.S. 117 and take I-40 East back to N.C. 903.

Drivers should plan ahead, expecting their commute will take longer than normal, and drive slowly and cautiously around the work zone, NCDOT said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Barrett & Adedus McNair
One man arrested, another wanted for Pitt County robbery
Dontae Sharpe speaks at a rally in Raleigh calling on Governor Roy Cooper to pardon him in a...
Rally calls on Gov. Cooper to pardon Dontae Sharpe in Greenville murder case
Ashley Velez
Second suspect found guilty in connection to murder of Cove City convenience store worker
Skyy Lynn and Na'Shon Jordan
Two arrested, two remain wanted for Washington County theft
NCDHHS says delta variant has more effects on health.
COVID cases increase in NC, Delta variant found more aggressive

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Warm front leads to storms Sunday
Caden Weatherington (middle) making lemonade for customers.
8-year-old sells lemonade to raise money for homeless
File image
New Bern police investigating fatal shooting
8-year-old sets up lemonade stand
8-year-old sets up lemonade stand