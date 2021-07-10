Duplin County bridge to temporarily close for repair, resurfacing

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The NC 903 bridge over Interstate 40 will close at 7 a.m. on July 12 until Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., the NCDOT said.

The closure is for a preservation project that includes repairing and resurfacing the bridge deck.

The following detours are suggested for drivers:

· N.C. 903 North: Take ramp to eastbound I-40, take Exit 380, turn left onto West Charity Road and take I-40 West back to N.C. 903.

· N.C. 903 South: Take ramp to westbound I-40, take Exit 369, turn left onto U.S. 117 and take I-40 East back to N.C. 903.

Drivers should plan ahead, expecting their commute will take longer than normal, and drive slowly and cautiously around the work zone, NCDOT said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.