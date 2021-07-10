Advertisement

8-year-old sells lemonade to raise money for homeless

By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STOKES, N.C. (WITN) - On a sunny and hot Saturday, Caden Weatherington, 8, took advantage of the weather by selling lemonade to donate the money to local homeless shelters.

Weatherington has sold lemonade since he was 4-years-old. His mom, Brigde said the idea started when they were on the road.

“So I’m driving down 264 and Caden’s in the backseat and he said “Mommy!” Brigde said. “So I start looking back, kinda worried, and he says “What’s that man doing on the side of the street?”

Brigde said the first thing that came to Caden’s mind was to get his piggy bank, ambitious to buy the man a house. When Brigde explained to him that it was a little more complex, he came up with the idea to sell lemonade to raise money to help those in need.

Caden had to halt sales last year due to the pandemic but now his stand is open and got popular in the community.

This year, Caden received support from the volunteer fire department, and had several members of the community make donations.

The fire department gave a $100 donation for several gallons of lemonade, and Pirate’s Popcorn of East Carolina University’s “Pirate Club” donated bags of popcorn to be given out at the lemonade stand.

The money collected will be used to buy supplies, such as toiletries, blankets, and other daily necessities needed at local shelters.

“Oh my goodness my heart,” Brigde said of her son. “Like even thinking about it right now, [my heart] is just filled with joy. It’s a gift. It’s a light he just, he lights up a room when he walks in. He’s not selfish, he is very giving. He’d rather think of others before he thinks of himself and being eight years old, especially in the world we’re in today, to see that, as a parent it makes me so proud.”

