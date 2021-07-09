Two arrested, two remain wanted for Washington County theft

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested two of the four people that say were involved in the theft of vehicles and equipment from a landscaping company.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that one of the people arrested is a juvenile. We’ve requested the identity and charges for the other person arrrested.

Deputies say that Skyy Lynn, 20, and Nah’Shon Jordan, 21, both of Plymouth, are wanted in the case.

Investigators said the theft happened Wednesday morning at Sadler Landscaping on Highway 32 near the Washington/Beaufort County line.

Officials said that multiple catalytic converters and Diesel Exhaust Fluid systems of an 18-wheeler, two Ford F-450 trucks, and a Ford DRW Super Duty truck were stolen.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 252-793-2422, or Lieutenant Guy Cayton at 252-799-9735.

