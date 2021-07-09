Tarboro Fire Deptment thankful swift water rescues not needed for Elsa

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Amid Elsa’s movement across eastern North Carolina on Thursday, the Tarboro Fire Department responded to a few calls, including a car crash.

It was a windy and rainy day but fire engineer Eric Webb said the situation could have been worse had there been flash flooding, which is common in the town by the Tar River.

“Matter of fact, the wreck that we went to, the car was flipped over side of the ditch,” Webb said. “If it was deeper, it could have definitely had water in the vehicle.”

There are more than 30 swift water rescue teams in North Carolina, which developed after Hurricane Floyd in 1999, according to NC DPS.

In Tarboro, a team is on standby to help in floodwater scenarios, such as cars stuck in floodwaters, a boating incident or someone lost in the waterways. Webb said they’d try these methods first before using a boat.

“Typically what we like to do is what we call reach, throw and row,” Webb said. “If we cannot able to reach out to them, then when we throw our throw bags and if that’s unsuccessful, then we go on a boat.”

A trailer inside the Tarboro Fire Dept. garage holds members’ gear and bags that are ready to go in case of severe weather. They may have a specific team but Webb said everyone at the department has some type of experience in training in swift water.

However, Webb encouraged drivers to avoid making this mistake.

“People that drive in high water,” Webb said. “They think they can cross it, but they can’t. It don’t take a whole lot of water to stall your vehicle out. Flash flooding can be anything. It can be a deep ditch, with water, high water rolling through there with heavy rains.”

Elsa was a reminder of how important it is to be prepared this hurricane season.

“The chief, and the town, the county, they do real well doing that,” Webb said on storm preparations. “And I think they’ll keep it monitored and as they come, we’ll watch the news and watch the weather and definitely plan for such events.”

