Sunday in the Park returns to Greenville

Sunday in the Park
Sunday in the Park(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An event in Uptown Greenville is starting back up this Sunday.

Sunday in the Park will take place in the Greenville Town Common for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted it last year.

Sunday in the Park is a weekly summer concert series that started in 1973.

The event is free to the public and showcases local talent.

This Sunday’s performance will be by rhythm and blues band, “The Monitors.”

The concert series will run through the next eight weeks with each show held on Sunday at the Town Common Ampitheater from 7:00 until 8:30 pm.

