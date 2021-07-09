Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sea breeze storms to pop up this afternoon

Forecast Discussion: The First Alert Weather Team tracked 8 tornado warnings on Thursday. Elsa actually strengthened over land as it moved through North Carolina and into Virginia - bringing some 50mph winds with it. We’ve had rain totals mainly between 1-2 inches across the East.

The heat and humidity will be back today after spending yesterday near or below 80°. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 90s with a southwesterly breeze blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. Dew points will extend into the mid 70s, making the low 90s feel 5-7 degrees warmer. This heat/humidity combo will help fuel a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Our severe weather threat today is low.

Today’s pattern will continue through the weekend with a better chance of rain coming Sunday than Saturday. The chance of afternoon showers will fall to around 10-20% through the upcoming work week with temps holding in the low 90s and humidity staying high.

Friday

Hot and humid. Partly sunny with a chance for late day thunderstorms. High of 89 with heat indices near 97. 30% rain chance. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny with only isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. 30% rain chance. High of 89. Wind: W 5.

Sunday

Hot and humid with a few storms possible. Breezy. High of 87 and heat indices in the upper 90s. Wind: SW10 G15.

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here