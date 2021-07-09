Second suspect found guilty in connection to murder of Cove City convenience store worker

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County jury found a second person guilty in a deadly store robbery that happened in August of 2017.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says 30-year-old Ashley Velez of Aurora was found guilty of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the death of Scottie Morton during an armed robbery of the Cove Country Store in Cove City.

Velez was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, and the offense in which she was found guilty. She was sentenced to 14-years and 10-months in prison.

Anthony Johnson, 24-years-old from Fayetteville, was found guilty of murder earlier this year and sentenced to life in prison.

Thomas says a third suspect, 31-year-old Brittany Leal of Fayetteville, cooperated with the prosecution at both trials and her charges remain pending at this time. She was indicted with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Thomas says, Our sympathies and condolences continue to be with the family of Scottie Morton. We have worked closely with the family since the murder of Scottie to achieve justice in these cases. We will continue to work with them as the case involving the remaining co-defendant is concluded.”

