Saving Graces: Reno

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Reno.

Reno is a gray kitten who is approximately 12 weeks old. He is also a part of the “city litter” and so far, five out of his nine siblings have been adopted.

Reno is very playful and enjoys the companionship of other cats and kittens. They say he would do well in a household with other children.

All of the cats at Saving Graces are neutered, microchipped, tested for FIV/FELV and up to date on current vaccines.

Saving Graces is in Petsmart this Saturday from 11-5 and Sunday 1-4. If you’re interested in Reno or any of the pets, click here.

