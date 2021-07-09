Red flags fly along the coast due to high rip current risk

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Tropical Storm Elsa was kicking up big waves along the Crystal Coast Thursday prompting red flag warnings due to the high risk of rip currents.

In Atlantic Beach, moderate rain was falling and not many people were on the beach.

With the big waves and red flags flying all day, swimmers were advised not to go into the water.

Vacationer Shelly Sawyer said, “I would not go out there right now, no. We were walking along the shore and waves were coming up in places where you can see they haven’t in a while. The surf is definitely coming up.”

Over the next few days swimmers should watch warnings to see if it is safe to get back in the water.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.