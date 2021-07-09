Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When is the end of hurricane season?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Hurricane season seems to be getting longer and longer. The National Hurricane Center is considering changing the start of the season from June 1 to May 15 because we have had 7 years in a row with a named storm before June 1. So, when does hurricane season end? That is the topic of today’s Phillip’s Weather Trivia question.

Trivia Question July 9 (WITN)

What do you think? One hint: This question is not just for North Carolina. The Atlantic basin includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. The waters are warmer in the Gulf and the Caribbean Sea longer than they are off the coast of North Carolina. Here is the answer:

Weather Trivia Answer July 9 (WITN)

How did you do? The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November. The northwest Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico can have storms in November. The latest direct hit from a major hurricane in North Carolina is October 15th from Hurricane Hazel in 1954.

