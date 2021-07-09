Advertisement

Parade helps celebrate Duplin County woman’s 100th birthday

Henrietta Sandy of Duplin County celebrates 100th birthday
Henrietta Sandy of Duplin County celebrates 100th birthday(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Duplin County woman got to ring in 100 years with quite the community support Friday.

Friday is Henrietta Sandy’s 100th birthday.

The highlight was a parade of cars, fire trucks, EMS vehicles and police cruisers driving by with friends and family members celebrating the big day.

Sandy was born on the island of Tobago on July 9th, 1921. Later she moved to St. Croix where she lived for 50 years until her home was destroyed by Hurricane Marie in 2017.

Sandy’s family moved her to Chinquapin to be close to them afterward.

Celebrating the big day, Sandy said, “I am very happy and thank God for life and I’m very happy about it.”

Sandy says she enjoys cooking, sewing, home decorating and gardening. She said she has also received her COVID-19 vaccine and encourages others to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa exits ENC; Races over New England coastal areas
NCDHHS: As Delta variant spreads, COVID-19 early warning systems are triggering
Power outages
More than 2,000 power outages reported across North Carolina
Hyde County Tornado
Hyde County emergency manager reports tornado touchdown
Why do we First Alert?
Tornado Warning expires for Pitt & Greene counties

Latest News

Sunday in the Park
Sunday in the Park returns to Greenville
Star Derry WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms Friday evening
NCDHHS says delta variant has more effects on health.
COVID cases increase in NC, Delta variant found more aggressive
ECU QB Holton Ahlers discusses impact of NIL
ECU QB Holton Ahlers already reaping impacts of NIL