One man arrested, another wanted for Pitt County robbery

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges, and another is wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Felon Task Force arrested Victor Barrett, 47, of Greenville on Friday.

Investigators say Barrett is responsible for a robbery on July 1st at 264 Amusements on Highway 13 South.

Officials tell us that Barrett showed a handgun before stealing nearly $9,000 in cash.

Barrett has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree kidnapping.

Also wanted on the same charges is Adedus McNair, 42, of Greenville, who deputies say was also involved with the robbery.

If you have information regarding McNair you are asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777

