Advertisement

One man arrested, another wanted for Pitt County robbery

Victor Barrett & Adedus McNair
Victor Barrett & Adedus McNair(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges, and another is wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Felon Task Force arrested Victor Barrett, 47, of Greenville on Friday.

Investigators say Barrett is responsible for a robbery on July 1st at 264 Amusements on Highway 13 South.

Officials tell us that Barrett showed a handgun before stealing nearly $9,000 in cash.

Barrett has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree kidnapping.

Also wanted on the same charges is Adedus McNair, 42, of Greenville, who deputies say was also involved with the robbery.

If you have information regarding McNair you are asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa exits ENC; Races over New England coastal areas
NCDHHS: As Delta variant spreads, COVID-19 early warning systems are triggering
Power outages
More than 2,000 power outages reported across North Carolina
Why do we First Alert?
Tornado Warning expires for Pitt & Greene counties
Hyde County Tornado
Hyde County emergency manager reports tornado touchdown

Latest News

Pamlico County deputy involved in rollover wreck
Reno is a gray kitten who is approximately 12 weeks old.
Saving Graces: Reno
Dontae Sharpe speaks at a rally in Raleigh calling on Governor Roy Cooper to pardon him in a...
Rally calls on Gov. Cooper to pardon Dontae Sharpe in Greenville murder case
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Friday with a few stray evening storms