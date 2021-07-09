Advertisement

NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores a busy place during Elsa

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -With many people on vacation along the Crystal Coast and rain coming down, quite a few people trying to find something to do indoors turned to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

The aquarium was so busy it sold out of tickets Wednesday evening. Ticket sales are encouraged by purchasing them online and the aquarium has been doing that since reopening during the covid pandemic.

Cindy Meyers with visitor member services tells us they still have tickets for Friday and the weekend and they encourage people to purchase them on their website because they may sell out quickly.

Tickets can still be bought in person but they may not be available on busy days.

Meyers says, “Every day in the summer is a busy day but on a day we have tropical weather it’s going to be a super busy day. So yesterday we were sold to capacity at the end of the day.”

The aquarium is currently seeing just over 3,000 people come through its doors every day.

