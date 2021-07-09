Lenoir County avoids damage from Elsa

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County Emergency Management says the county fared well as Elsa moved through the area.

Emergency Management planner Samuel Kornegay says the county has not received any reports of damage or flooding. He says there were a few heavy bands of rain in the morning, but that overall the rain stayed light to moderate.

Kornegay says winds were calm as well for the most part and that gusts remained in the 20 miles per hour range which he says was expected. He adds that emergency workers will stay alert for higher wind speeds and any possible damage until Elsa leaves the area.

Kornegay says, “We are always at the ready and maintaining equipment and our resources and this was an opportunity, an opportunity for us to check that out.”

Kornegay says the Neuse River is well within its banks and there’s no risk of flooding from the storm.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.