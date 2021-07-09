Advertisement

Kill Devil Hills man charged with DWI after pedestrian death

Donald McClanning
Donald McClanning(Kill Devil Hills Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man suspected of being under the influence is facing charges after hitting and killing a pedestrian.

Kill Devil Hills Police say that it happened around 10:34 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators tell us that Corey Feickert, 36, of Kill Devil Hills, was walking across U.S. 158 at the Sportsman Drive intersection when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Donald McClanning, Jr., 55, of Kill Devil Hills.

Feickert was taken to Outer Banks Hospital where he died.

During the investigation, officers say they determined McClanning was impaired. He was arrested for DWI and blood was drawn for testing which was sent to the State Crime Lab for testing.

In addition to DWI, McClanning was charged with felony death by motor vehicle.

He was given a $30,000 bond.

Police noted that there is no traffic control signal or crosswalk at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Sportsman. They say a medical examiner’s report on Feickert is pending.

