Friday marks 22nd anniversary of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse’s move

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse move in 1999
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse move in 1999(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Friday marks 22 years since the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was moved to its current location.

On July 9, 1999, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse completed its 23-day move to its new location. In total, the lighthouse traveled 2,900 feet.

Contractors used hydraulics to lift the lighthouse off the original foundation before placing rollers underneath to complete the move. The landmark was then rolled 5 feet at a time down the tracks.

The contractors involved with the move receive the Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award in 1999 for their hard work.

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is the tallest brick lighthouse in the country, measuring 198.49 feet, according to the National Park Service’s website.

