Elsa exits ENC; Races over New England coastal areas

Tropical Storm Elsa has come and gone, leaving us to pick up the pieces from two confirmed tornadoes. The first touched down just northwest of Farmville. The other touched down in Hyde County and was caught on video which we are sharing on our WITN newscasts. Elsa achieved a rare feat as it passed by, gaining strength while removed from ocean waters. The system is centered along the southern New England coast as of 11am today. It has 50 mph winds with the forward movement speed of 31 mph.

Tropical Storm Elsa (WITN)

With 5 named storms already in the books, we are currently outpacing last year’s record-setting season. In 2020, we had 30 named storms, the most ever recorded in one season. The average date of the first-named storm is July 9th.