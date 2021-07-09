COVID cases increase in NC, Delta variant found more aggressive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New data shows 31% of the COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are linked to the Delta variant of the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the Delta strain is not only highly transmissible, but it also can “make people more sick and lead to greater hospitalizations,” says Susan Kansagra, the section chief with the division of public health.

Data from NCDHHS shows there is a 12% increase in cases and an 8% increase in hospitalizations around the state. “We do think that is linked to the Delta variant,” said Kansagra.

Paul Cook, the chief of infectious diseases at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine said when asked about those still reluctant to get a vaccination, “This is what we were concerned about from the get-go. What we’re seeing is not surprising but it’s extremely concerning. The people that are not vaccinated are very susceptible to getting this Delta variant.”

Cook went on to explain that viruses over the course of history have all given way to whatever vaccination was developed for them, stressing the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and saying, “There’s no reason to believe the same can’t happen with this COVID-19 SARS CO-V2 virus.”

Current national data from the CDC shows the Delta variant of the Coronavirus accounts for over 50% percent of current COVID-19 cases. NCDHHS data shows that over 99% of the cases reported in the last two days have all been from people who have not been vaccinated.

