Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida and injured several others at a Navy base in southeast Georgia.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP)- A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa has left at least one person dead in Florida and injured several at a campground at a Navy base in Georgia.

The storm was churning through southeast Georgia on Wednesday night, hours after making landfall in Florida.

One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell onto a car. And a spokesman for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia says a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles on the base, hospitalizing about 10 people.

The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina were under a tropical storm warning Wednesday evening. A tropical storm watch extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.

