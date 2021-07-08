Advertisement

TORNADO WARNING: Hyde County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning has been issued for northwestern Hyde County until 3:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal, or 23 miles north of Cedar Island, moving north at 40 mph.

Locations impacted include Swindell Fork, Scranton, Fairfield, Rose Bay, Lake Mattamuskeet, Alligator Lake, and Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

