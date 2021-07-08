State and ENC officials look at possible impacts from Elsa

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Tropical Storm Elsa has already impacted several Caribbean islands and the state of Florida and is setting its sights on North Carolina now.

Corey Davis, Assistant State Climatologist says, “It’s still expected to be at or near tropical storm strength when it reaches North Carolina so obviously that means some gusty winds are possible.”

The system is also predicted to bring several inches of rain to many parts of the state.

Davis says, “That doesn’t sound like a lot but we’re coming off one of the wettest June’s on record, so, when we’re talking about additional rain in those areas along with gusty winds it won’t take a lot to create that risk of fallen trees, downed powerlines.”

It’s with that in mind that Craven County officials encourage you to know the risks your home faces.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says, “People need to be really keen on the information and the impact statements for the area that you live. Some areas might have flash flooding, some areas could see tornadoes.”

The threat of tornadoes is very real from Elsa, and these unpredictable weather events don’t always leave you much time to get ready.

Kite says, “You need to know where the safest part of your home is and if you don’t feel comfortable there, have a good relationship with your neighbor that you can go and stay with them until the event is over.”

Tornadoes are something the town of Emerald Isle is no stranger to, which is why they are also asking residents to prepare for anything that could come their way.

Matt Zapp, Emerald Isle Town Manager says, “We have a fresh case of September of 2019 and anything that is outdoors if you can bring it in or things that are lightweight that could cause damage to your home or others, we ask that you take action today.”

Another concern along the coast is high rip current threats over the next few days. Beachgoers are reminded to be very cautious about going into the water.

