Advertisement

POLICE: Teenager shot in Roanoke Rapids

((Source: WALB))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police are investigating after they say a teenager was shot Wednesday night.

Officers say the shooting happened on Madison Street just before 11:30 a.m. They say an 18-year-old was shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The teenager is expected to be okay.

Police say they have responded to several shootings on Madison and Monroe streets over the past month.

If you have any information, call the police department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa stirring up tornado warnings in SC
Kennedy Griffin
Elizabeth City police make arrest in fatal shooting
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
Amber Marie Baker
Deputies: Woman breaks into home, talks with homeowner before stealing truck
Body of Currituck County boater recovered

Latest News

Tropical Storm Warnings in effect across ENC due to the approach of Elsa (7-8).
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Warning in effect as Elsa approaches
A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida and injured...
Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa stirring up tornado warnings in SC
Powerball Winning Numbers for 6-30-2021 11pm
Powerball 7-07-21