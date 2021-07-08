POLICE: Teenager shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police are investigating after they say a teenager was shot Wednesday night.

Officers say the shooting happened on Madison Street just before 11:30 a.m. They say an 18-year-old was shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The teenager is expected to be okay.

Police say they have responded to several shootings on Madison and Monroe streets over the past month.

If you have any information, call the police department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.