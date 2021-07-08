Newport man sentenced for enticing minor online

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) -A Newport man has been sentenced to 10-years in prison for online enticement of a minor.

James Safrit, 33-years-old, was ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve 25-years under court supervision after he is released from prison.

Court documents show between January 9th and January 21st of 2020, Safrit used “MeetMe”, a social networking app, to engage in several conversations with an undercover FBI employee posing as a minor.

During this time, Safrit talked about how he wanted to engage in sexual contact with the minor and made arrangements to meet.

Police arrested him when he showed up at the agreed-upon location, where he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old boy.

Safrit pleaded guilty in June.

