Advertisement

Newport man sentenced for enticing minor online

(Pexels.com)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) -A Newport man has been sentenced to 10-years in prison for online enticement of a minor.

James Safrit, 33-years-old, was ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve 25-years under court supervision after he is released from prison.

Court documents show between January 9th and January 21st of 2020, Safrit used “MeetMe”, a social networking app, to engage in several conversations with an undercover FBI employee posing as a minor.

During this time, Safrit talked about how he wanted to engage in sexual contact with the minor and made arrangements to meet.

Police arrested him when he showed up at the agreed-upon location, where he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old boy.

Safrit pleaded guilty in June.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa made landfall in Northern Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
Marcus Zane
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Kennedy Griffin
Elizabeth City police make arrest in fatal shooting
Amber Marie Baker
Deputies: Woman breaks into home, talks with homeowner before stealing truck

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Ayden road closed for railroad repairs
Ayden road closed for railroad repairs
State and county officials look at possible impacts from Elsa
State and ENC officials look at possible impacts from Elsa
Ayden road closed for railroad repairs
Ayden road closed for railroad repairs