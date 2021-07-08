More than 2,000 power outages reported across North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Elsa continues to move across North Carolina, more power outages are being reported.
Most of the outages were in Brunswick County, with more than 1,400 outages as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Here is a look at some Eastern Carolina counties power outages as of 11 a.m. Thursday according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety:
|Eastern Carolina Counties - Number of Power Outages Reported
|Onslow County - 6
|Duplin County - 4
|Lenoir County - 9
|Pamlico County - 3
|Pitt County - 6
|Martin County - 1
|Bertie County - 4
|Dare County - 8
WITN will work to update these numbers often, but you can click the links below for a live update of outages for each provider.
Greenville Utilities Commission
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative
Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation
Edgecombe-Martin Co. Electric Membership Cooperative
