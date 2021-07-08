Advertisement

More than 2,000 power outages reported across North Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Elsa continues to move across North Carolina, more power outages are being reported.

Most of the outages were in Brunswick County, with more than 1,400 outages as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Here is a look at some Eastern Carolina counties power outages as of 11 a.m. Thursday according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety:

Eastern Carolina Counties - Number of Power Outages Reported
Onslow County - 6
Duplin County - 4
Lenoir County - 9
Pamlico County - 3
Pitt County - 6
Martin County - 1
Bertie County - 4
Dare County - 8

WITN will work to update these numbers often, but you can click the links below for a live update of outages for each provider.

Greenville Utilities Commission

Dominion Energy

Duke Progress

Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative

Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation

Tidland EMC

Roanoke Electric Cooperative

Edgecombe-Martin Co. Electric Membership Cooperative

Stay with WITN both on air and online for the latest First Alert Weather updates.

