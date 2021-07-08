Jones County concerned about flash flooding from Elsa

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials in Jones County are concerned about flash flooding from Elsa.

Emergency Services Director Tim Pike says the heavy rain could leave some roads impassable, but says they aren’t worried about rivers flooding during the storm because levels are currently low.

Pike says they’re expecting around 2 to 3 inches of rain but some areas could see 5 inches. He also says winds could possibly bring down power lines or trees. “Make sure anything that can blow around prior to the storm be secured. A 35 to 40 mile per hour wind gust can move a trampoline and make sure all of your outdoor furniture is secured.”

Pike is also warning drivers to not drive through flooded streets and to turn around if road signs are up, blocking off a road.

Pike says as of right now, they are not planning to open a shelter.

