J.H. Rose four-star RB Michael Allen discusses commitment to N.C. State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose four-star running back Michael Allen officially announced his commitment to N.C. State on Friday, June 18.

But what all went into his decision?

WITN Sports Anchor/Reporter Tyler Feldman caught up with the upcoming senior at J.H. Rose High School via Zoom on Thursday to find out what all went into his decision to leave the 252 for the 919.

Back in June, Michael Allen and his family made an unofficial visit to N.C. State.

“My mom brought a lot more people than I thought she was going to bring,” said Allen. “She brought her whole side of the family.”

Pack head coach Dave Doeren welcomed Allen and his extended family with open arms.

“They acted like it was no big deal at all,” added Allen. “They treated everybody like family. Gave everybody the full experience. That right there was just a huge step for them to know that I can bring anybody, and it really feels like home.”

Allen had offers from 14 other Division I football programs, including East Carolina. But, he passed on the Pirates for personal growth purposes.

“Just to get out of Greenville, of course,” explained Allen. “Nothing wrong with Greenville. I love it here, but I just wanted to get away from home and see how it is.”

Hard to argue that line of thinking.

“My dad is huge on building different connections in different areas with different people,” said Allen. “Hearing that, I know that, especially being in Raleigh, I can really make that happen.”

So far in his high school football career, Allen has rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 19 total touchdowns. He’s played 13 games over three seasons. That includes just two games from the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

“I’m soaking it in, but I’m still staying grounded,” Allen said.

Speaking of ground, Wolfpack Nation better get ready for Allen’s ground game to make its way west to Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I’m extremely excited, and especially with this 2022 class they’re putting together, I think it’s really special,” Allen said.

Allen recently won a state title with the J.H. Rose baseball team and told WITN Sports he hopes to do the same in football during his senior season this fall.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.