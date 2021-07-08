Advertisement

Hyde County emergency manager reports tornado touchdown

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hyde County’s emergency manager reported a tornado touchdown Thursday afternoon.

Emergency Manager Joey Williams reported the touchdown in the White Tail Farms neighborhood of Fairfield at about 3 p.m, moving northeast.

A tornado warning had been issued for Hyde County, and other surrounding counties, Thursday afternoon as Elsa continued to move across the state.

Hyde County Tornado
Hyde County Tornado(WITN)

A viewer shared video with WITN that is believed to be the funnel system that Williams reported.

Stay with WITN both on air and online as we continue to share updates regarding Elsa.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tornado Watch from Elsa extended for Eastern NC
Kennedy Griffin
Elizabeth City police make arrest in fatal shooting
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
NCDHHS: As Delta variant spreads, COVID-19 early warning systems are triggering
Why do we First Alert?
Tornado Warning expires for Pitt & Greene counties

Latest News

Hyde County Tornado
Hyde County Tornado
Tornado Warning EXPIRED for Hyde, Washington, Tyrrell, & Bertie counties
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center