Hyde County emergency manager reports tornado touchdown

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hyde County’s emergency manager reported a tornado touchdown Thursday afternoon.

Emergency Manager Joey Williams reported the touchdown in the White Tail Farms neighborhood of Fairfield at about 3 p.m, moving northeast.

A tornado warning had been issued for Hyde County, and other surrounding counties, Thursday afternoon as Elsa continued to move across the state.

Hyde County Tornado (WITN)

A viewer shared video with WITN that is believed to be the funnel system that Williams reported.

Stay with WITN both on air and online as we continue to share updates regarding Elsa.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.