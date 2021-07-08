Greenville Public Works prepares for Elsa

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville has been preparing for the possibility the flash flooding as Elsa approaches the area.

Jordan Anders with the public works department says crews regularly remove debris that could block drainage ditches, and clear catch basins above sewer drains.

He cautions that Greenville has some well-known flash flooding hotspots along the Green Mill Run Creek, including busy roads like Charles Boulevard, Evans and 14th Streets.

Anders urges drivers to stay weather aware as the storm approaches because flooding conditions can happen rapidly. “Be aware of their surroundings. If they don’t have to be out that obviously is the best thing, but just if there’s any doubt in terms of standing water or whatever I mean definitely don’t, we don’t want people out trying to test it.”

Anders says residents can report blocked drains and ditches through the City Compass app or by calling the public works department.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.