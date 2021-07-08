Advertisement

Flooding damage to your car could cost you thousands

(WAFB)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential flash flooding from Elsa not only puts you at risk but your car as well.

Car dealerships like Nissan say they often see flood-damaged cars after a storm. Alex Sanderson, the lead advisor at Greenville Nissan, said it’s not only common but costly.

“It’s inevitable,” said Sanderson. “Thousands of dollars right down the drain.”

Mike Rogister, the owner of Allstate in Greenville, suggests you check with your agent about what you have covered in your insurance policy.

“If the vehicle, just the undercarriage gets wet, they’ll be costly repairs there. But typically, if the vehicle is wet on the inside, it’s a totaled vehicle,” he said.

Both warn drivers to think twice before driving through deep water or parking a car in a flood-prone area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tornado Watch from Elsa extended for Eastern NC
Kennedy Griffin
Elizabeth City police make arrest in fatal shooting
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
NCDHHS: As Delta variant spreads, COVID-19 early warning systems are triggering
Why do we First Alert?
Tornado Warning expires for Pitt & Greene counties

Latest News

J.H. Rose four-star RB Michael Allen discusses commitment to N.C. State
Elsa impacts Beaufort, Nc
Elsa a reminder of the importance of being storm ready
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products
Tropical Storm Elsa
Tornado Watch from Elsa extended for Eastern NC