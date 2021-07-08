Flooding damage to your car could cost you thousands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential flash flooding from Elsa not only puts you at risk but your car as well.

Car dealerships like Nissan say they often see flood-damaged cars after a storm. Alex Sanderson, the lead advisor at Greenville Nissan, said it’s not only common but costly.

“It’s inevitable,” said Sanderson. “Thousands of dollars right down the drain.”

Mike Rogister, the owner of Allstate in Greenville, suggests you check with your agent about what you have covered in your insurance policy.

“If the vehicle, just the undercarriage gets wet, they’ll be costly repairs there. But typically, if the vehicle is wet on the inside, it’s a totaled vehicle,” he said.

Both warn drivers to think twice before driving through deep water or parking a car in a flood-prone area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.