Elsa a reminder of the importance of being storm ready

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Elsa has made its way across North Carolina, and overall the region was able to handle the impacts of the storm fairly well. But towns along the coast say this system is a good reminder of the dangers each storm can bring and why it’s important to always be prepared.

Elsa brought heavy rains and strong winds to Eastern North Carolina on Thursday and towns like Beaufort were quick to urge their residents to remain vigilant.

“Essentially just been battening down the hatches and we aren’t expecting this to be a significant event but we don’t want to take anything for granted,” explained Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton.

Newton said his biggest concern was over the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding. “That’s always a wild card so let’s not take that for granted and then flooding, you know isolated flooding we know we have some historical flooding issues across the community and the county as well so just being cognizant of that.”

For scientist Dr. Rick Luettich at UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences Elsa is a reminder that every tropical system is different and brings with it different threats and that it’s important to be prepared.

“Take it as a warning for preparation as opposed to a suggestion that these aren’t necessarily damaging,” explained Dr. Luettich.

Elsa is the earliest ‘E” named storm ever, and experts say that is a sign that climate change is continuing to impact hurricane season and is bringing more favorable conditions for a busy season.

