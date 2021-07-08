Advertisement

Elsa brings Tornado Watch to Eastern NC

Tornado Watch in effect until 3pm
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Elsa is crossing into North Carolina this morning with maximum winds of 40 mph. Tornadoes are the primary threat for Eastern North Carolina as a Tornado Watch is in effect until 3pm. The track of Elsa takes the center of circulation through the NC Piedmont today. Rainfall of an inch or 2 is likely with a few places well inland reaching 3 inches.

First Alert Elsa Radar
First Alert Elsa Radar(WITN)
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update.
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update.(WITN Weather)

The greatest impacts will be felt through the afternoon for most inland areas while the Albemarle Sound region could see a later arrival and exit time. The threat of tornadoes will be at its peak now through 3pm and could affect anywhere in the East. Wind gusts will reach above tropical storm force (39+ mph) through the day, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Tropical Storm Warning for all counties in the East. A Flash Flood Watch is currently in effect for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Northampton, Wayne and Wilson counties.

Tropical Storm Warnings in effect across ENC due to the approach of Elsa (7-8).
Tropical Storm Warnings in effect across ENC due to the approach of Elsa (7-8).(WITN Weather)

With 5 named storms already in the books, we are currently outpacing last year’s record-setting season. In 2020, we had 30 named storms, the most ever recorded in one season. The average date of the first-named storm is July 9th.

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here

