Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Warning still in effect as Elsa passes over

Heaviest rains and tornado threat are shifting north of the area this afternoon
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Elsa made landfall late Wednesday morning as a strong tropical storm over northwestern Florida with 65 mph winds. The storm has tracked northeastward towards us since, with the center currently centered over the Piedmont of North Carolina. A tornado watch is in effect across the East as isolated tornadoes will also be possible with the heaviest rain bands. The watch has been extended to 11pm for Northeastern NC, but I feel the threat will be over well before then. Storm surge is not expected to be a problem.

Tropical Storm Elsa to bring wind and rain to ENC
Tropical Storm Elsa to bring wind and rain to ENC(WITN Weather)

Thursday

Off and on bands of moderate to heavy rain including gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Localized flooding possible as we expect 0.5-2 inches of rain. Wind: S 25-40 mph becoming SW then diminishing after midnight.

Friday

Hot and humid. Partly sunny and hot. Chance for late day thunderstorms. High 91. 30% rain chance. Wind: SW-10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny with only isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. 20% rain chance. High of 89. Wind: W 5.

