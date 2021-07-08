Atlantic Beach lifeguards warn of dangerous rip currents with Elsa

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Atlantic Beach changed the flags on the beach from yellow to red Wednesday night, signaling the danger swimmers face in the water due to Elsa.

Atlantic Beach Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur says, “Basically please do not swim unless you have to, or unless you feel like you’re a very experienced swimmer and you can handle yourself in the ocean.”

With a high risk of rip currents, lifeguards say the dangers are that people can be pulled out into the ocean very easily.

One lifeguard says, “Even if you are a strong swimmer and you live at the beach or you’re used to it, anything can happen to anybody. We’ve seen it, it’s happened. The best thing to stay safe is honestly stay out of the water. Go to the beach, that’s fine, but if the conditions are bad and the lifeguards tell you not to, I wouldn’t get in the water.”

Arthur says he doesn’t think there will be double red flags on Thursday but they’re keeping a close eye on it and lifeguards will check the area Thursday morning.

Double red flags mean no swimming at all and it’s enforceable by law.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.