WITN Sports Spotlight: Alexis Hastings

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on South Central senior state champion and UConn softball commit Alexis Hastings!

No one story is exactly the same.

“It is always in the back of my mind,” Alexis Hastings told WITN Sports.

“It” is Alexis Hastings’ journey.

“I was adopted,” said Hastings. “I suffered through depression and things like that. But, through coaches, my parents, teammates, through this sport, I was able to become the person that I always knew I could be.”

Child abuse, foster care, depression. After all those obstacles, Hastings will soon be a Division I student-athlete on the UConn softball team.

“I think it’s just remembering my why and just trying to become the person that my younger self always needed to look up to,” Hastings added.

Hastings’ journey led her to Winterville, specifically South Central High School. There, she dominated on the softball field.

“If I could leave an impact, I would just hopefully inspire my teammates and peers and classmates to just keep working hard even through their trials and hardships,” said Hastings. “I’ve been through a lot in my life.”

But, like any great athlete, she also excelled in volleyball and track. So much so, she recently became a state champion in the triple jump.

“Right before my jump, I heard my mom say ‘no regrets,’” Hastings explained.

What happened next? Hastings hit 37-9 to win the 4A state title at N.C. A&T in Greensboro two weekends ago.

“Every day she comes out here and shows her athleticism every day and it permeates throughout the entire team,” South Central Track and Field head coach Kendrick Parker said.

Back in late April, Hastings signed her National Letter of Intent to join UConn softball. Family and friends were there in support. They are the backbone to her strength and success.

“I hope they remember me as an outgoing, bubbly person who just showed my story,” Hastings said.

No one story is exactly the same, and Alexis Hastings’ next chapter is just getting started.

Hastings also told WITN Sports she’ll be heading up to UConn in the coming days to get some early school work in and get some early softball workouts in. Then she’ll come back home for a little bit before going back up to UConn to start her first year in pursuing a degree in sports management.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

