Washington County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in theft

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four suspects in a break-in and theft early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a break-in and theft call this morning at Sadler Landscaping on NC Highway 32 near the Washington/Beaufort County line.

The sheriff’s office says the theft happened sometime between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., and the thieves made off with multiple catalytic converters and Diesel Exhaust Fluid systems of an 18-wheeler, two Ford F-450 trucks, and a Ford DRW Super Duty truck.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 252-793-2422, or Lieutenant Guy Cayton at 252-799-9735.

