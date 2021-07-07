Advertisement

U.S. Department of Agriculture investing in Beaufort Rural water and wastewater infrastructure

(WITN)
By Jon Sarver Jr.
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be investing $8 million in Beaufort to update the town’s rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday.

The USDA says this project will be financed through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, and USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Mel said it will help get rid of old pipes and service lines to protect public health and safety in rural communities.

According to a statement from the USDA, this announcement comes after President Joe Biden’s announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure framework, which would make the largest investment in clean drinking water in American history.

Ellis also addressed the Biden-Harris administrations push for clean drinking water.

“The Biden-Harris administration is working to replace all of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines, helping address barriers faced by communities of color, Tribal communities and rural America.”

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Mel Ellis

The USDA says they are going to improve infrastructure for over 4,4000 residents in Beaufort.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa made landfall in Northern Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
Marcus Zane
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Amber Marie Baker
Deputies: Woman breaks into home, talks with homeowner before stealing truck
Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Pitt County man

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Stray thundershowers today, otherwise hot before Elsa
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa made landfall in Northern Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Austin Knight - ECU Baseball Pitching Coach
ECU baseball names Knight new pitching coach
ECU study reveals the mental health needs of music students