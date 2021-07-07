U.S. Department of Agriculture investing in Beaufort Rural water and wastewater infrastructure

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be investing $8 million in Beaufort to update the town’s rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday.

The USDA says this project will be financed through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, and USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Mel said it will help get rid of old pipes and service lines to protect public health and safety in rural communities.

According to a statement from the USDA, this announcement comes after President Joe Biden’s announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure framework, which would make the largest investment in clean drinking water in American history.

Ellis also addressed the Biden-Harris administrations push for clean drinking water.

“The Biden-Harris administration is working to replace all of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines, helping address barriers faced by communities of color, Tribal communities and rural America.”

The USDA says they are going to improve infrastructure for over 4,4000 residents in Beaufort.

