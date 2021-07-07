Advertisement

Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course

Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure.

Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her ground-breaking work on the bitter legacy of slavery in the U.S., announced her decision on ”CBS This Morning” on Tuesday. She said she would instead take up the tenured Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

Last week, trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill, which is predominantly white, finally approved tenure for Hannah-Jones, who is Black, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.

