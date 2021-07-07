Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sea breeze storms today ahead of Elsa

Forecast Discussion: A diminishing high pressure system will keep our skies mostly sunny to start the day with a chance of a few sea breeze storms forming in the afternoon. Sea breeze storms are generated by the temperature difference between inland areas and the coast, and that difference today will be strong enough to spark a few showers in the early afternoon. Any rain that lingers through the evening will come to an end once the sun sets. Highs will reach the low 90s for inland communities while the coast should warm up to the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest.

Early this morning, Elsa was right off the coast of northwestern Florida with sustained winds of 65 mph. Late Tuesday night, the system returned to category 1 hurricane strength. The minor weakening trend will become more substantial as the center of Elsa moves over land. The storm will arrive in our state Thursday with the greatest impacts being felt here in the East through the late morning and early afternoon. Rainfall totals will range between 1 to 3 inches with localized flooding being the most widespread threat ENC is faced with. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible as storms move onshore. Storm surge will be at its peak during the middle of the day which, fortunately, should coincide with low tide for many beaches.

Tropical Storm Elsa to bring wind and rain to ENC (WITN Weather)

Wednesday

Hot and muggy with a 20 to 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday

Tropical system weather including gusty winds, heavy rain bands and isolated tornadoes. Localized flooding expected. Wind: SE 25-40 becoming S then SW and diminishing late.

