Road resurfacing projects begin in Greenville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Road construction is now beginning to ramp up in Greenville.

Tuesday, several roads within Greenville began getting a facelift as part of a resurfacing project.

Work is underway on Williams Road from U.S. 264 to U.S. 13.

Resurfacing will take place between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm daily so drivers should expect periodic lane closures and delays.

At 7:00 pm, crews began to resurface other roads as well, like Allen Road, Charles Boulevard, Evans Street, and Old Tar Road.

There will be changing traffic patterns in these areas.

Crews will work overnight until 6:00 am every day until construction is complete late this fall.

Glass recycling returns to Pitt County with select sites
Road resurfacing projects begin in Greenville
Railroad work closes Main Street in Winterville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
