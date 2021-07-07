Road resurfacing projects begin in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Road construction is now beginning to ramp up in Greenville.

Tuesday, several roads within Greenville began getting a facelift as part of a resurfacing project.

Work is underway on Williams Road from U.S. 264 to U.S. 13.

Resurfacing will take place between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm daily so drivers should expect periodic lane closures and delays.

At 7:00 pm, crews began to resurface other roads as well, like Allen Road, Charles Boulevard, Evans Street, and Old Tar Road.

There will be changing traffic patterns in these areas.

Crews will work overnight until 6:00 am every day until construction is complete late this fall.

