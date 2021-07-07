Railroad work closes Main Street in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A busy eastern Carolina street has been shut down for the next several days.

Main Street in Winterville is closed in both directions at Railroad Street while CSX crews replace the railroad crossing. That’s the downtown intersection in front of the police department and public library.

The road is closed in both directions and detour signs are posted.

Main Street is set to reopen by 5:00 pm this Saturday weather permitting.

