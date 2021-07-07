Advertisement

Railroad work closes Main Street in Winterville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A busy eastern Carolina street has been shut down for the next several days.

Main Street in Winterville is closed in both directions at Railroad Street while CSX crews replace the railroad crossing. That’s the downtown intersection in front of the police department and public library.

The road is closed in both directions and detour signs are posted.

Main Street is set to reopen by 5:00 pm this Saturday weather permitting.

Glass recycling returns to Pitt County with select sites
Road resurfacing projects begin in Greenville
Railroad work closes Main Street in Winterville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
