Advertisement

Pope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be “regular and satisfactory,” the Vatican said Wednesday, as it revealed that final examinations showed he had a suffered a “severe” narrowing of his colon.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old pope was continuing to eat regularly following his Sunday surgery to remove the left side of his colon, and that intravenous therapy had been suspended.

Bruni said final examination of the affected tissue “confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis.”

Francis underwent three hours of planned surgery Sunday. He is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming no complications, the Vatican has said.

Among those offering get-well wishes was U.S. President Joe Biden, a Catholic who has cited Francis in the past. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a daily briefing Tuesday that the president “wishes him well and a speedy recovery.”

Bruni said Francis appreciated all the prayers coming his way.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages and the affection received in these days, and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” he said.

Francis has enjoyed relatively robust health, though he lost the upper part of one lung in his youth due to an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, that makes him walk with a pronounced limp.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa just below hurricane strength near Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Marcus Zane
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Pitt County man
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam last week in...
Tubers clung for their lives, watching as family members fell over dam during accident on Rockingham County river

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa just below hurricane strength near Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sea breeze storms today ahead of Elsa
An 11-year-old boy was killed in the accident. His 15-year-old brother remains in the hospital...
Fireworks crew helped theme park riders whose raft overturned