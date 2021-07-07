Advertisement

Police: Golf pro was killed as he witnessed a crime

By WSB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) - A golf pro who was shot and killed on a Georgia golf course Saturday was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators say Gene Siller was not the intended target, but he likely interrupted a crime.

Grant Everheart last saw Siller just a few days ago.

“It’s an act of evil. It’s an act of selfishness,” he said.

“The last time I had a long conversation with Jean, we had a fundraiser tournament out here for our church and ministry Monday,” Everheart said.

Everheart and other friends of Siller all gathered and prayed near the very spot where a gunman drove a pickup truck onto the Pine Tree Country Club golf course and started shooting.

Siller, a father and golf professional, died at the scene Saturday afternoon.

The gunman ran away.

John Lavender was at the country club with his father and heard the shots.

“It’s very disturbing. It definitely is very disturbing,” he said.

“It’s mind blowing. Honestly, like growing up here, nothing I would ever imagined having in this city,” Lavender said.

When Cobb County police arrived, they searched the pickup truck and then found another gruesome scene: two bodies in the bed of the truck.

Police say one of the victims, identified as Paul Pearson, was the registered owner of the truck.

Right now, police are still searching the area for the shooter and looking into what led up to this triple homicide.

“And it was disheartening to know that, um, you walk around the, uh, your, your driveway in your house and wonder, you know, is some drama going to happen,” Everheart said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

