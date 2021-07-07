Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Tinto

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society is Tinto.

Volunteers say he is a big boy full of love! He is an almost 100 pound hound mix who is just over one year old. He has been with the humane society for about four months and is ready to find a home of his own.

He loves to get attention and all of the pets that you will give him. He loves to play catch with toys or treats and they say he’s pretty good at it too! Tinto has also mastered the art of fetch and would play for hours if his owners would let him.

Volunteers say Tinto may be intimidating at first, but is really just a big goofball. They say he often acts like a puppy, but is working on leash manners and not jumping on people.

Additionally, they say Tinto can be scared of other dogs, so they recommend he be in a home without pets. They also suggest he be in a home without young kids.

If you interested in adopting Tinto or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

