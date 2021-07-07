New survey shows Republican party divided on COVID-19 precautions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nationwide survey out of East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research found that not only are Democrats and Republicans divided when it comes to opinions on public health, but the Republican party is also split.

Researchers asked about COVID-19 protocols like face masks, stay-at-home orders and quarantine requirements for international travel.

ECU Center for Survey Research: Opinions on COVID-19 precautions (ECU Center for Survey Research)

While most Democrats said the precautions were important for public health, the Republican party was divided.

Some Republicans agreed they were protective measures, while others claimed the precautions took away their personal freedoms.

“I was not surprised at all by the Democrats and Republicans, but I was surprised to see the Republicans as evenly divided as they were,” said Peter Francia, the Director of the Center for Survey Research at ECU and a conductor of the survey.

The study also asked whether vaccines should be required in schools and places of work.

ECU Center for Survey Research: Opinions on a vaccine requirement (ECU Center for Survey Research)

Again, while most Democrats largely said yes, Republicans remained divided.

“It’s nationwide,” Francia reminds us. “You have Republicans in California in the survey and then you have Republicans in North Carolina in the survey...I don’t think it’s any secret that you have more moderate Republicans in some parts of the country and more conservative Republicans in others.”

He said the results are a new look into how we collectively view public health following this pandemic. You can find out more about the survey here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.